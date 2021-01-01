Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.

Industry is created and executive-produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; executive-produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, and David P. Davis, along with Ben Irving for BBC; co-executive-produced by Ed Lilly; produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf.