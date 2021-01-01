Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.
Industry is created and executive-produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; executive-produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, and David P. Davis, along with Ben Irving for BBC; co-executive-produced by Ed Lilly; produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf.
Follow Industry on Instagram
The cast of Industry sits down with real-life financial advisors to see if they can make it through the same type of high-pressure job interview as their characters.
Check out the official Industry playlist on Spotify to hear the songs featured in each episode.
What the Critics Are Saying
“A fast-paced enjoyably soapy take on the modern world of high finance."
“A brisk escape into the high-stakes world of international banking."
You May Also Like
Get HBO Max at No Additional Cost
If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you might already have access to HBO Max — all of HBO plus even more blockbuster movies, must-see series, and new Max Originals.