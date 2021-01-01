Get HBO
RENEWED FOR SEASON 2

Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance.

Industry is created and executive-produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; executive-produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, and David P. Davis, along with Ben Irving for BBC; co-executive-produced by Ed Lilly; produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf.

3:15
Interview with Pierpoint

The cast of Industry sits down with real-life financial advisors to see if they can make it through the same type of high-pressure job interview as their characters.

Official Playlist

Check out the official Industry playlist on Spotify to hear the songs featured in each episode.

Characters

Critics

The New York Times

“A fast-paced enjoyably soapy take on the modern world of high finance."

Rolling Stone

“A brisk escape into the high-stakes world of international banking."

Decider

“Addictive… So much fun."

The Hollywood Reporter

“Steamy escapism… Infectious fun."

