Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. Read More
This is not Season 2, but get ready for what's next for Rue.
Inside Look at Euphoria's Emmy-Nominated Costumes and Makeup
Makeup department head Doniella Davy and Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, look back on the most iconic makeup looks from Season 1.
Costume designer Heidi Bivens and Hunter Shafter, who plays Jules, discuss the collaboration that inspired the variety of ground-breaking looks.
Enter Euphoria
Creator Sam Levinson and Zendaya discuss their shared passion for authentic storytelling and what audiences can expect from the show.
Check out the show's YouTube channel for more interviews, behind the scenes content and music from the series.
Listen to the new single from Zendaya and Labrinth featured in the Season 1 finale.
Explore select pages from the zine created in collaboration with Jacob Elordi.
Behind the Scenes
Creator Sam Levinson and the crew break down three unforgettable scenes from Season 1.
Learn how the crew pulled off the captivating shot of Rue in the pilot.
Sam Levinson explains the inspiration and execution of the epic tracking shot in Season 1, Episode 4.
Zendaya and the crew share how the hauntingly beautiful musical number in the season finale came together.
Event Coverage
Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and other rising stars take in the emotions and excitement at the series premiere.
Zendaya and other members of the Euphoria cast joined the executive producer to open up about the new series.
Complete with merch, screening, and Q&A with actors Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreria, the pop-up tour began in San Francisco.
