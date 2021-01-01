Get HBO
2020 EMMY WINNER

8 Episodes | TV-MA

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney. Read More

RENEWED FOR SEASON 2
Get a Preview of the Upcoming Special Episode

This is not Season 2, but get ready for what's next for Rue. 

Inside Look at Euphoria's Emmy-Nominated Costumes and Makeup

INSIDE6:45
All For The Looks

Makeup department head Doniella Davy and Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, look back on the most iconic makeup looks from Season 1.

INSIDE8:27
All For The Style

Costume designer Heidi Bivens and Hunter Shafter, who plays Jules, discuss the collaboration that inspired the variety of ground-breaking looks.

Featured Characters

Enter Euphoria

Euphoria
Trailer
Euphoria

Watch the trailer to get a glimpse at Season 1.

WATCH3:46
INTERVIEW
Inside the Series

Creator Sam Levinson and Zendaya discuss their shared passion for authentic storytelling and what audiences can expect from the show.

VIDEOS
Euphoria on YouTube

Check out the show's YouTube channel for more interviews, behind the scenes content and music from the series.

Hear Euphoria
"All For Us"

Listen to the new single from Zendaya and Labrinth featured in the Season 1 finale.

Euphoria in Pictures

Explore select pages from the zine created in collaboration with Jacob Elordi.

Behind the Scenes

Creator Sam Levinson and the crew break down three unforgettable scenes from Season 1.

BEHIND THE SCENES1:59
The Rotating Room

Learn how the crew pulled off the captivating shot of Rue in the pilot.

BEHIND THE SCENES3:01
The Carnival

Sam Levinson explains the inspiration and execution of the epic tracking shot in Season 1, Episode 4.

BEHIND THE SCENES2:56
All For Us

Zendaya and the crew share how the hauntingly beautiful musical number in the season finale came together.

Unfiltered

The cast has honest conversations about developing their characters and connecting with the show's storylines and themes.

Where to Turn

If you or someone you love needs help, visit the Euphoria resources page for more information.

Event Coverage

The Euphoria Cast Feels Something at the ‘Surreal’ Premiere

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and other rising stars take in the emotions and excitement at the series premiere.

euphoria-atx-02
Sam Levinson Sets the Stage for a Candid Conversation at ATX

Zendaya and other members of the Euphoria cast joined the executive producer to open up about the new series.

euphoria-phluid-05
Euphoria and The Phluid Project Team Up for a Pop-Up Shop Experience

Complete with merch, screening, and Q&A with actors Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreria, the pop-up tour began in San Francisco.

