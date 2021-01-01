Get HBO
From writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager), the limited series focuses on Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace's seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and a chain of terrible revelations.

The Undoing
Inside The Undoing

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Introduce The Undoing

The co-stars discuss working together for the first time after years of friendship, how the series came to be, and what viewers can expect from the crime-thriller.

Creating The Undoing

Find out how the twists and turns came to life with insight from the cast and crew.

Dream a Little Dream of Me

See Nicole Kidman record the opening credits theme song.

The Undoing

Cast Interviews

The Fraser Family

The cast explores the family dynamics at play with the Frasers.

Episode 1
Elena Alves

The cast and director Susanne Bier discuss Elena Alves' impact in Episode 1.

Jonathan Fraser

Hugh Grant explores the complexities of his character.

Sylvia Steinetz

Lily Rabe discusses her character's close friendship with Grace.

Detective Joe Mendoza

The cast discusses Mendoza's motives.

Haley Fitzgerald

As a new force to be reckoned with, Noma Dumezweni introduces her bold character.

Grace Fraser

Nicole Kidman dissects Grace's emotions and mental state as her world starts to unravel.

Fernando Alves

The cast discusses the mysterious Fernando and his confrontation with Jonathan.

Franklin Reinhart

Donald Sutherland speaks to his fiercely stoic character.

Henry Fraser

Noah Jupe explains Henry's motives and emotions in the penultimate episode.

The Bridge Scene

Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and more take you inside the finale's tense moments.

Featured Characters

