The Third Day

Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, this limited series is told in two parts, “Summer” and “Winter.” In “Summer” a man named Sam is drawn to the mysterious British island of Osea, while “Winter” follows single mother Helen as she comes to the island seeking answers.

the third day
BEHIND THE SCENES2:37
Invitation to the Set

Jude Law, Naomie Harris and more share what to expect from The Third Day, and its two parts, “Summer” and “Winter”.

the third day
BEHIND THE SCENES6:18
The Making of The Third Day

The cast and crew discuss their approach to the limited series, and the challenges of filming on Osea.

Featured Cast

