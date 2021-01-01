Available Now
The Third Day
Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, this limited series is told in two parts, “Summer” and “Winter.” In “Summer” a man named Sam is drawn to the mysterious British island of Osea, while “Winter” follows single mother Helen as she comes to the island seeking answers.
BEHIND THE SCENES2:37
Invitation to the Set
Jude Law, Naomie Harris and more share what to expect from The Third Day, and its two parts, “Summer” and “Winter”.
BEHIND THE SCENES6:18
The Making of The Third Day
The cast and crew discuss their approach to the limited series, and the challenges of filming on Osea.
