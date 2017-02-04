Saturday at 8 pm
Who Is the Fairest of Them All?
Good and evil face off in 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' starring Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain.
VICE News Tonight | Weeknights at 7:30 PM
On the Latest 'VICE News Tonight'
'VICE News' explores what it means to become an American citizen during a time of political upheaval, and looks at how Trump’s first 15 days in office have reshaped U.S. foreign policy.
The Young Pope | Sundays and Mondays at 9 PM
His Religion Is Revolution
Pope Pius XIII is “arrogant, whimsical and hilariously destructive” in Paolo Sorrentino’s "compellingly watchable" series.
Girls | Returns February 12 at 10 pm
Ready for the Final Chapter?
They've come a long way. Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna are back for one last season of growing up.