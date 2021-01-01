Based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.
Lovecraft Country is executive produced by showrunner Misha Green along with J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.
Join hosts Ashley C. Ford and Shannon Houston as they discuss each episode of the season.
Check out the official Lovecraft Country playlist on Spotify to hear the songs featured in each episode.
For information and support regarding racial justice, mental health, and more, please refer to the following organizations.
Venture Into Lovecraft Country
To go further inside the genre-defying show, here are some recommendations for which books, movies, and more to pair with the series.
The cast gives you the inside scoop on what Lovecraft Country is about and the characters they play in the show.
Watch the cast and crew discuss the drama at the first-ever virtual San Diego Comic-Con.
Learn More About the Craft
Showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, as well as the cast and crew, offer a behind-the-scenes look at how Lovecraft Country came to life, its impact on culture, and the historical references woven into the show.
Storyboard artist Eric Yamamoto works hand-in-hand with directors to make their vision come to life.
SPFX makeup supervisor Carey Jones always had a natural curiosity for the special effects makeup used in movies and TV shows.
Executive producers Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan Kidd aim to infuse their educational backgrounds into Hollywood and explore worlds that are marginal.
Comic book artist Afua Richardson reflects on creating the Orithyia Blue comics featured in the show.
What the Critics Are Saying
“An atmospheric blend of supernatural and societal menaces.”
“One of the best casts we've seen in any series this year.”
