Get HBO
Available Now

Based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country is executive produced by showrunner Misha Green along with J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.

stream-lovecraft-country-on-hbo-max
Lovecraft Country Radio

Join hosts Ashley C. Ford and Shannon Houston as they discuss each episode of the season.

ListenIcon Arrow Default
Listen to the Official Playlist

Check out the official Lovecraft Country playlist on Spotify to hear the songs featured in each episode.

ListenIcon Arrow Default
lovecraft-country-book
Resources

For information and support regarding racial justice, mental health, and more, please refer to the following organizations.

Find Out MoreIcon Arrow Default

Featured Characters

See AllIcon Arrow Default

Venture Into Lovecraft Country

What to Watch and Read

To go further inside the genre-defying show, here are some recommendations for which books, movies, and more to pair with the series.

Find Out MoreIcon Arrow Default
WATCH2:13
Meet the Characters

The cast gives you the inside scoop on what Lovecraft Country is about and the characters they play in the show.

Watch
WATCH41:24
Lovecraft Country at SDCC

Watch the cast and crew discuss the drama at the first-ever virtual San Diego Comic-Con.

Watch
Taj Francis
Find Out MoreIcon Arrow Default
Salena Barnes
Find Out MoreIcon Arrow Default
El'Cesart
Find Out MoreIcon Arrow Default

Learn More About the Craft

EXTRA28:14
Crafting Lovecraft Country

Showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, as well as the cast and crew, offer a behind-the-scenes look at how Lovecraft Country came to life, its impact on culture, and the historical references woven into the show.

Watch
CLIP1:59
Eric Yamamoto

Storyboard artist Eric Yamamoto works hand-in-hand with directors to make their vision come to life.

Watch
CLIP2:00
Carey Jones

SPFX makeup supervisor Carey Jones always had a natural curiosity for the special effects makeup used in movies and TV shows.

Watch
CLIP1:54
JP Jones

Prop master JP Jones ensures he's keenly familiar with all of the show props so the actors feel comfortable using them on set.

Watch
CLIP1:46
Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan Kidd

Executive producers Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan Kidd aim to infuse their educational backgrounds into Hollywood and explore worlds that are marginal.

Watch
CLIP2:00
Afua Richardson

Comic book artist Afua Richardson reflects on creating the Orithyia Blue comics featured in the show.

Watch
Virtual Reality
Sanctum

Sanctum is a series of exclusive virtual reality events, transporting invited guests into a world inspired by the show.

Learn MoreIcon Arrow Default

What the Critics Are Saying

The New York Times

“An atmospheric blend of supernatural and societal menaces.”

READ MORE from THE NEW YORK TIMESIcon Arrow Default
Chicago Sun-Times

“One of the best casts we've seen in any series this year.”

READ MORE from CHICAGO SUN-TIMESIcon Arrow Default
Vulture

Lovecraft Country knows how to take care of narrative business.”

READ MORE from VULTUREIcon Arrow Default
Paste

“Entertaining and gripping on a scene-by-scene level.”

READ MORE from PASTEIcon Arrow Default

You May Also Like

hbo-max

Get HBO Max at No Additional Cost


‌If you’re a current HBO subscriber, you might already have access to HBO Max — all of HBO plus even more blockbuster movies, must-see series, and new Max Originals.

LEARN MORE